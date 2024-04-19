Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $67.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

