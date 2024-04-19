Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $155.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

