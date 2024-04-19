HC Wainwright Lowers Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $29.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $777.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,624. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

