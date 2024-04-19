StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

