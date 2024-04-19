REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

REVG stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

