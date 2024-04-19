Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

