Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 105 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,149 shares of company stock worth $262,952,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.41. The company had a trading volume of 583,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.10 and its 200-day moving average is $260.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $265.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.