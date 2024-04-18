Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,789,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,863 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.38% of Charles Schwab worth $467,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 3,672,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

