Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 386 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,999. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

