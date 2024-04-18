Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.67. The stock had a trading volume of 679,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

