Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 272 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equifax were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE:EFX opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

