Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 495,191 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

