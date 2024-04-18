Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $65.42

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.42, but opened at $69.01. Freedom shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 16,683 shares.

Freedom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Freedom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

