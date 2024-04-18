Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,009 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Aptiv worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.