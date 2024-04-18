Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 22,174 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Sky Harbour Group last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

