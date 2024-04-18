Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 22,174 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Harbour Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.