Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.