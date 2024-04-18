Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.32% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

