Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 2,778 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

VLTO stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.15.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

