Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.74. 1,542,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,484,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $332,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.