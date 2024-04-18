Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,534 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

