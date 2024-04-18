Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15, reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.45 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.