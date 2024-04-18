DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HLF opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $821.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

