Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Future Generation Australia Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,683.59 ($16,570.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 131,560 shares of company stock worth $152,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Future Generation Australia

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

