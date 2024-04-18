Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,683.59 ($16,570.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 131,560 shares of company stock worth $152,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.
