Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

