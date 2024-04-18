Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.
Greystone Logistics Price Performance
Greystone Logistics stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Greystone Logistics
