Steven Fisher Buys 10,000 Shares of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.52 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of A$45,200.00 ($29,161.29).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

Reject Shop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Reject Shop’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.