ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Critical Survey

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $221.62 million 0.14 -$4.74 million ($0.16) -6.09 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 0.72 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -15.27% -29.92% -7.31% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.