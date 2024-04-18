SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 141,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 567,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

SES AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

