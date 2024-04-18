Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ALAB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

