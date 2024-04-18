Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Repsol alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Repsol

Repsol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.