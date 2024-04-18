PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.40.

NYSE:PVH opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

