StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 6.9 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.71. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get OpGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at $49,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.