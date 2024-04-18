Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPSI. Barclays lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

