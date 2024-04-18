Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 14.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
