Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 14.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.