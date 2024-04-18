Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut Buckle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BKE opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Buckle by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

