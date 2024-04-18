United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.