United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
