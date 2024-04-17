Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $750.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,635. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $367.35 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

