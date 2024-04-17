Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $794,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. 524,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,680. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.