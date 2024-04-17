Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.85

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 71933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
