Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,550,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $482.63. The stock had a trading volume of 160,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.56 and a 200 day moving average of $412.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

