DecisionPoint Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.18. 848,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,573. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.33 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.