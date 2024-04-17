Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.51

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.51 and last traded at C$31.62, with a volume of 124815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.67.

EMP.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

