Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 124,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 255,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

