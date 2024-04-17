PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.48

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.94. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

PureTech Health Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

