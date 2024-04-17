PayPay Securities Corp Has $103,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

PayPay Securities Corp decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up 5.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 54,691,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,776,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.