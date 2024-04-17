Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 85,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 9,082,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,448,783. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.