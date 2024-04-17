iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Trimmed by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000.

IYF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,148. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

