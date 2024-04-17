Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Buys A$43,500.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomas bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($28,064.52).

Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Robert Thomas bought 100,000 shares of Starpharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,387.10).

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

