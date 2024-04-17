iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,453,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,178 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.64.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

