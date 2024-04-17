Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 297,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 331,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital



Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

