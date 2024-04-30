Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.92. The company had a trading volume of 185,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.48. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$23.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

